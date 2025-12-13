Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $33,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Expedia Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after acquiring an additional 398,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $112,173,000 after acquiring an additional 365,507 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.78.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $274.21 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $282.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

