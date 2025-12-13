NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of NetApp worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NetApp by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $164,568,000 after acquiring an additional 700,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,224,000 after purchasing an additional 381,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $127.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. NetApp’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,183 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.