BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 140,158 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,158 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,453,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.3%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,186.90. This represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

