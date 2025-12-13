BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $85.57 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,743 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $469,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $458.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $52,137,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

