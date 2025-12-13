Gary Mark Bendza Sells 242,337 Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 242,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,500,066.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 637,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,583.06. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telos Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of TLS opened at $5.68 on Friday. Telos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Telos had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 36.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,181,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 611,978 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Telos by 69.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

