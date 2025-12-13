Blue Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,860 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

