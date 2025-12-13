Blue Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Blue Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8%

MPC opened at $185.63 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

