37,310 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Acquired by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $44.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
