Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) COO Sells $3,280,925.15 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) COO Adina Eckstein sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $3,280,925.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,879.55. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adina Eckstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Adina Eckstein sold 7,919 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $642,626.85.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Adina Eckstein sold 29,237 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $2,256,219.29.

On Monday, November 10th, Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00.

Lemonade Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $84.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

