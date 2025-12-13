Blue Capital Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in AT&T Inc. $T

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. AT&T accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

