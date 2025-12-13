Kevin Yeaman Sells 34,367 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Yeaman sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $2,305,338.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,129.16. This represents a 25.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $67.47 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,756,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,906,000 after acquiring an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after acquiring an additional 592,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,518,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,905,000 after purchasing an additional 281,214 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

