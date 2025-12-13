Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stake Boosted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 8.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $71,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of FIX opened at $959.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $923.93 and a 200 day moving average of $734.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,036.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

