Blue Capital Inc. Takes $6.69 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Blue Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

