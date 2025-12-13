Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.81. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 1,123,383 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7,949.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 675,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

