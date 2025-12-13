Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.81. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 1,123,383 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
