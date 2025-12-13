BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 28,816 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
