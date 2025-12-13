BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 28,816 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 117.0% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117,754 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.