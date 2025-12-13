Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.96. Tilly’s shares last traded at $1.8980, with a volume of 59,880 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.25. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $139.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Tilly’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.190–0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 264.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

