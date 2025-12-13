Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $18.95. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares.
Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.
About Southwest Georgia Financial
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Georgia Financial
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Zscaler Stock Could Be Ready to Bounce After a 30% Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.