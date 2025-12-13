US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.1226. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.1026, with a volume of 11,161 shares.

US Nuclear Stock Up 28.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

