Analysts Set TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target at $23.10

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIMB. Bank of America began coverage on TIM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on TIM from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TIM had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in TIM by 45.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

