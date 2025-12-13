Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,522.07 and traded as high as GBX 1,558. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,540, with a volume of 336,767 shares traded.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,522.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

