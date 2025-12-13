JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,120.50 and traded as high as GBX 1,138. JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,120, with a volume of 1,509,317 shares.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

A local knows the best routeJPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

