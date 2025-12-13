Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$2.67. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 91,616 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Transat A.T. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

