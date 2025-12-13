Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $17.90. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 44,852 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2,772.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

