IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.98 million. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

