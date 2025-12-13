Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Financial Survey

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind 9.32% -49.33% 6.84% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $285.50 million 6.39 $27.59 million $0.10 59.40 Virax Biolabs Group $10,000.00 196.99 -$6.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares MannKind and Virax Biolabs Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Risk and Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MannKind and Virax Biolabs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 2 7 1 2.90 Virax Biolabs Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

MannKind presently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 69.40%. Virax Biolabs Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 560.94%. Given Virax Biolabs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virax Biolabs Group is more favorable than MannKind.

Summary

MannKind beats Virax Biolabs Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

