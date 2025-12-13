Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

