Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 69,174 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,174 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 14.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after buying an additional 171,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

