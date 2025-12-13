Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Target Price at $11.67

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $77,154.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,399 shares in the company, valued at $331,984.31. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

