Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,655 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $41,244,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $462.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.