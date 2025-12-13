Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $24,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 224.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,104,205. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $125.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

