121,997 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR Bought by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 33,729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 751,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 316,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

