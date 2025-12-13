Bellevue Group AG Invests $9.37 Million in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,857,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC opened at $319.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.13. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $170.99 and a one year high of $385.22.

Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.02, for a total transaction of $3,560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.18. This represents a 62.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,420 shares of company stock valued at $23,029,508 over the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.79.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

