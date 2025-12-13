Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,906,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $314.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
