68,916 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 2.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,483,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5%

DKS opened at $213.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

