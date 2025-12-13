Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,055 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Loar by 5,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar by 16.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

