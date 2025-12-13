IAC Inc. $IAC Position Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2,172.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,625 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IAC by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $50.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.18.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.93) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

