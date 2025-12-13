Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 32,909 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

