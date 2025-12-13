Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 925.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the first quarter worth $222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 30.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Veris Residential had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

