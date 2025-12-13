Boone Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,694,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,808,000. Avantor comprises approximately 9.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,433,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170,761 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after buying an additional 8,578,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $108,167,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $74,088,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 2.7%

Avantor stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

