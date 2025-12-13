UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PATH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 635,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,785,909.45. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $837,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,063,585 shares in the company, valued at $540,873,316.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,391,582 shares of company stock valued at $35,767,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in UiPath by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,732,000 after buying an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 40.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 2,328,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

