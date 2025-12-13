BLKBRD Asset Management LP Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

BLKBRD Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,089 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

FXI opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

