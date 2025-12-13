Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. FG Merger II makes up about 0.9% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger II during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FG Merger II has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of FGMC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,002.00. FG Merger II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

