Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,779.72. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

