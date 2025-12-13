Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Marcus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marcus

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Marcus declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.