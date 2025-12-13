Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Holdings Increased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1,928.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,904 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,034,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 683,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,964,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

