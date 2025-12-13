BLKBRD Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,397 iShares Europe ETF $IEV

BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 0.3% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

