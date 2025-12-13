Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.3% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $42.01 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

