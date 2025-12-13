Head-To-Head Review: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blackrock Tcp Capital has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Tcp Capital and Stellus Capital Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Tcp Capital $259.44 million 1.98 -$63.14 million ($0.13) -46.69 Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.57 $45.85 million $1.09 11.84

Stellus Capital Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackrock Tcp Capital. Blackrock Tcp Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackrock Tcp Capital and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Tcp Capital 2 1 0 0 1.33 Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Blackrock Tcp Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackrock Tcp Capital is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Dividends

Blackrock Tcp Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Blackrock Tcp Capital pays out -769.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 146.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackrock Tcp Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Blackrock Tcp Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Tcp Capital and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Tcp Capital -4.20% 15.27% 6.15% Stellus Capital Investment 29.77% 10.72% 3.95%

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Blackrock Tcp Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.