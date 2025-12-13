Barrier Capital Management LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Barrier Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 3.1% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

