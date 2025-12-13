Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stake in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,632 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in CareDx were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 76.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after buying an additional 1,153,011 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 309.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,125,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 850,580 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 281,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CareDx by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,892,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after buying an additional 274,625 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CareDx stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.54. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 19.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

